Chicago Fire season 13 episode 2: More on Kidd, Damon conflict

Tomorrow night on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Chicago Fire season 13 episode 2 arrive — and conflict will be front and center. In particular, this story marks one of the first real opportunities to see the aftermath of that crazy cliffhanger at the end of last season with Jack Damon and Kelly Severide at the center of it.

If you are Taylor Kinney’s character, obviously you want to get closer to someone who has a significant shared history with you! Of course, at the same time you may also still have a lot of different questions — and that includes how this will impact their work in the field. Let’s just say that moving forward, it is not always going to take place in the most ideal manner.

What happens when Damon ignores an order from Kidd while out in the field, and then turns to his half-brother for protection? This is the focal point for what lies ahead, and it is something that Miranda Rae Mayo discusses further to TVLine:

“That’s her husband. That’s, technically, her brother-in-law, but first and foremost, he is on truck, and when we’re on an incident, you have to follow orders … It’s not just a logistical error where somebody might be inconvenienced for half an hour. People’s lives are on the line, and there’s a reason why there’s a chain of command. So not just for the victim’s wellbeing, not just for Stella’s wellbeing, but for his wellbeing, for the whole crew’s wellbeing, and that’s a huge deal as far as trust goes. In her mind, she needs to be able to trust him. If they go into a burning building, she’s got to know that he is going to follow orders because if something happens, that’s on her, that’s on the house. It’s very important that he follows orders, and it’s a big deal when he doesn’t.”

So really, this is a conflict that could stretch through all of the episode — after all, doesn’t Damon have to learn the hard way that orders are important? It is hard to figure out any other way in which you can tell this sort of story. Even if it hurts Severide’s relationship with him, that’s something that he needs to accept.

