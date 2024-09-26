Chicago Fire season 13 episode 2 promo: Trouble with Dom Pascal

As we prepare for Chicago Fire season 13 episode 2 to air on NBC next week, it feels fair to say Dom Pascal is front and center.

After all, doesn’t it make sense that he would be? We recognize fully that Dermot Mulroney’s character is polarizing so far, but he is meant to be. He is pushing everyone hard and to be as obsessed with work as he is, and has no problems ruffling feathers along the way. He also does not seem to have a lot of trust in some members of Firehouse 51.

If you saw the promo already for what lies ahead, one of the quick takeaways may be noticing that he seems to be questioning Kidd about her team, which she insists is the best. Do you think that any problems between the two are going to just go away?

What we do honestly wonder at this point is if we’re going to be in a spot soon where some of the firefighters start to question more of what Dom does outside of the job. We know that technically, it’s none of their business, but 51 tends to gossip sometimes! It really seems like one of the reasons Dom is back in Chicago is because of his ex, and there is a lot more that will probably be explored there in due time.

In general, just remember this: The Chicago Fire producers likely don’t want you feeling that certain about the new Chief at the moment. Why in the world would they? The whole idea here is likely to make you feel one way about him now, only to then twist that later on. It is similar to what they did with Carver not too long after he was introduced.

