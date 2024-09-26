Chicago Fire season 13 episode 2: More Damon, Severide drama

As we look towards Chicago Fire season 13 episode 2 on NBC next week, we do have a sense of some of the top narratives. They will differ, of course, depending on the character; yet, one of the main ones moving forward is what is happening with Damon and Severide.

As we saw in the premiere, Kelly did not feel the need to be super-forthcoming about his half-brother to the new Chief, and it still doesn’t seem like the two are best buds or anything like that. Yet, it seems like Taylor Kinney’s character will be put into a tough position when

Below, you can check out the full Chicago Fire season 13 episode 2 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

10/02/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : After Damon disobeys Kidd’s orders on a call, he turns to Severide to protect him. Herrmann searches for the perfect scent to spice things up with Cindy. TV-14

How do you think that Severide is going to feel about this? Let’s just say that personally, we don’t think that he is going to be altogether thrilled. Why would he be, all things considered? He still likely has a lot of unresolved questions and issues about his past, and he still is not getting much of a chance to really dive into them.

As for the Herrmann storyline, we just think it will be nice to see him and Cindy have a little bit of fun after all they’ve gone through as of late in the show. This is a chance to actually sit back and celebrate each other, as opposed to just dealing with health issues or some other significant issues. (We do still hope that Herrmann ends up getting a promotion at some point in the future; we will just have to wait and see what happens with that.)

