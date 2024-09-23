Chicago Fire interview: EP on season 13, new Chief, Severide story

Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time is going to bring us the arrival of Chicago Fire season 13 — so what stories will stand out? We have a new Chief on board in Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), who will be bringing a new energy to the story — and also conflict. He’s not Boden, and he is not trying to be.

To go along with this, remember that this season also has a larger story with Severide and his half-brother Jack Damon. How will that shape Taylor Kinney’s character?

Recently, showrunner Andrea Newman spoke to Matt & Jess TV about these big stories, plus some other teases as to what the new season will look like.

Matt & Jess TV – So where is the premiere going to be picking up following the end of season 12?

What we did was we wanted to keep the urgency and address the moment after the big Severide reveal. We have a bit of a direct pickup to where you can Severide and his reaction to [the news about Damon] with Kidd. Then, we do what the other One Chicago shows are, where we jump forward about six weeks.

The top story of the off-season here has to be the casting of Dermot Mulroney as new Chief. What can you say about his character, and then getting Dermot on board?

He’s a joy. We had one idea for the character that we talked about a lot, and when we got Dermot and he got involved, he brought so much of his own [input]. He’s so talented and has so much experience and personality, and he brought so much of that as well.

What we knew [from the start] is that this guy was going to shake things up, he was not going to be Boden, and going to come in not even trying to be Boden, saying that there are going to be some big changes. It’s like a huge bomb getting dropped into the firehouse.

Is everyone going to react to his arrival in different ways?

Everyone is going to have their very own distinct reaction, I’ll say that. As we’re watching the dynamics evolve, there are some surprises. There are definitely going to be some characters who don’t jive with this [guy] at all, but there are going to be some who are going to find themselves surprisingly connected to our new Chief.

I don’t know if you can reveal if Eamonn [Walker] is coming back, but will we hear the character be addressed?

Absolutely. In many ways. It’s fun because we reference him and really hope to see him and have plans to see him. We also see other characters who have been so affected by him — not just in our firehouse. For example, Chief Robinson, who was a major foil last season. Her relationship comes back … Boden has affected the firehouse, and his absence is very much felt.

As you mentioned earlier, Severide has learned this huge revelation about Damon. Where are things going to go from here?

The main thing is how this family revelation [impacts] him and Kidd. It has a major impact on their relationship and the firehouse. The question now is ‘does Kidd trust this guy?’. He kept a secret. Is he going to stay at the firehouse? Is he going to go?

What lies ahead for Severide in regards to arson cases? I know in the past we’ve talked about them, and you related them to an addiction for him.

Arson’s his drug, as we often say. It is still very much a part of his life. Season 13 is the haunted season — it’s a lot about shadows and Benny Severide is always there. His arson past is hanging over things.

Severide is facing all of this with this new [family] revelation, and that is going to inform a lot of the choices that he makes. He’s never going to let go of arson; it is a part of who he is.

Oh, so is hauntings a major theme for the whole season?

Yes! Yes it is. It felt like the very nature of [the season] with Boden leaving and that huge shadow hanging over the firehouse. You will see a bunch of stories that reflect that, with people trying to get out from under shadows or out from under their past. Carver is definitely going through that, trying to kick his past away and move forward.

Where are things at with Carver and Violet moving into the new season?

They ended last season on a bit of a precipice, and that’s where they start too. He disappeared — he went back home — and what he brings back from home and how that [changed] him will twist their relationship up at the beginning. It’s going to be a lot about seeing if these two can get past what happened, and there will be a rollercoaster for those two.

You know I love some of the lighthearted comedic storylines that pop up here and there. Is there anything you can tease on that?

I’ll say these three words: Mouch versus bird.

Okay, my interest is piqued!

With first responders, you can’t survive without humor. That’s something that real firefighters brought to us when we were doing out research and we love having that be a part of the show. Always.

—

Remember, the Chicago Fire season 13 premiere airs on NBC come Wednesday, September 25 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

What are you most ready to see entering the Chicago Fire season 13 premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







