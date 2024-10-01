American Horror Stories season 4 trailer shows Henry Winkler, cast

In just two weeks’ time, the arrival of American Horror Stories season 4 will be here on Hulu. Want to learn more about it?

Well, it remains true that the folks behind the scenes at the anthology are not eager to give too much away about what lies ahead just yet, but a trailer gives us SO many more reasons to be excited for what’s coming up! This, of course, includes a look at a number of people who are going to be involved this go-around.

If you head over to the link here, you can view the aforementioned trailer, which features the likes of Michael Imperioli, Henry Winkler, Dyllón Burnside, Debby Ryan, Jeff Hiller, Jessica Barden, Angel Bismark Curiel, Guy Burnet, Victor Garber, and June Squibb. At least one episode appears to be in black-and-white, and there are some creepy tales in here about possible clones, monsters underneath the bed, and a lot of other fun ideas.

Is it true that a lot of these episodes are occasionally a mixed bag? You better believe it, but at the same time, it is our hope that we’ll get at least two or three in here that are both truly bizarre and endlessly entertaining at the same time. We don’t need this show to play it safe and necessarily avoid a lot of the classic tropes. The more willing they are to go big, broad, and crazy, the better off we tend to think it will be.

Remember as well that there are no plans to do more of American Horror Story proper this year. While a season 13 has been greenlit, we are going to be stuck waiting until 2025 in order to see it.

What do you most want to see moving into American Horror Stories season 4, no matter when it premieres?

