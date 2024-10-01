FBI: Most Wanted season 6: New key art sets the stage

Come Tuesday, October 15, you are going to have a chance to see the FBI: Most Wanted season 6 premiere. How can we set it up?

Well, the best thing that we can do today is present the new official key art, one that does at least do a good job of highlighting the cast. We know that with the other shows in the franchise, there has been a great deal of turnover whether it be with leads or supporting casts. While Most Wanted has certainly experienced that in the past, thankfully, that is primarily not what we are talking about now. We’ve got a similar group of people fronted by Dylan McDermott, and we tend to think that a lot of the cases are also going to be in the same vein to what we’ve seen in the past.

Want to get a few more details now all about what the first episode will look like, just in case you haven’t already? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“Aquarium Drinker” – When a detective is brutally murdered, the Fugitive Task Force investigates a string of gruesome killings. Meanwhile, Remy and Abby’s (Susan Misner) relationship grows stronger, on the sixth season premiere of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Oct. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, there is a part of us that wants to celebrate great things when it comes to Remy’s relationship here! However, that is before we remember that in the world of Wolf Films and in general, there are not a lot of people who end up being altogether happy here in the long-term with their personal lives.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FBI: Most Wanted right now!

What do you most want to see moving into FBI: Most Wanted season 6 over at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







