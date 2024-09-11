FBI: Most Wanted season 6 premiere spoilers: Remy, Abby scoop!

It has been a long time coming, but the FBI: Most Wanted season 6 premiere is coming to CBS on Tuesday, October 15. Are you ready to learn more?

Well, the first thing to note here is that unlike some of the other iterations of the franchise, this show does not seem to be making as many casting changes. (It has certainly had its fair share of that in the past already.) For this particular first episode, of course you are going to see a pretty intense case for the task force — and yet, at the same time something more personal for Remy Scott. Are you ready for some romance here?

To get a few more details all about what is ahead here, go ahead and check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 6 premiere synopsis:

“Aquarium Drinker” – When a detective is brutally murdered, the Fugitive Task Force investigates a string of gruesome killings. Meanwhile, Remy and Abby’s (Susan Misner) relationship grows stronger, on the sixth season premiere of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Oct. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We tend to think that the Remy relationship storyline, barring some unfortunate interruption, is something that could last for a significant chunk of the first few weeks. Honestly, we hope that there are some personal stories like this! While the cases are almost always going to be the bread and butter of a series like this, we can’t forget about the fact that you want to stay invested in these characters. If that doesn’t happen, then a lot of the episodes can become a tad forgettable.

