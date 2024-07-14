FBI: Most Wanted season 6 premiere date confirmed at CBS

If you have not heard already, FBI: Most Wanted season 6 is going to be coming this fall — though maybe a bit later than expected.

So, what can we say at present? Well, it is quite simple. According to an official CBS announcement, you are going to be seeing the spin-off back with new episodes starting on Tuesday, October 15 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is the same day that the other two shows in the franchise are coming back and with that, the continuity is going to continue.

Speaking about continuity here further, FBI: Most Wanted looks to be bringing you at least more of that than we have had in the past. We have not heard too much when it comes to major cast departures as of late, and that is something that this show has experienced multiple times in the past. (There is a big change coming within the franchise, but it is with International and Jesse Lee Soffer replacing Luke Kleintank.)

In general, we do tend to think the new season is not going to do anything that is all that drastic or different from what we’ve seen in the past. After all, why would it? There is clearly a formula that works well for the series at this point, and there may be a real effort to continue this as much as possible.

If there is one big thing that we want moving forward…

Could we get something more akin to a full crossover? There is a reason to think that this could be coming, mostly due to the fact that there are not the same scheduling limitations that we had last year. Beyond just that, these sort of events do tend to generate great ratings — at least so long as there is a good idea at the center of the story.

What do you most want to see moving into FBI: Most Wanted season 6 over at CBS?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

