The Voice 26: 323 surprises with ‘(You Drive Me) Crazy’

Groups are always a little bit of a surprise on The Voice, mostly because they are a pretty clear minority of the auditions. If you are going to come on as a duo or trio, you have to be pretty good.

This is where 323 enters the picture here. We can’t say as of yet if they are going to be a winner contender or not, mostly because a lot of it is going to have to do with them figuring out a way to develop further personalities. Their stories are pretty unique in that they all are in slightly different stages of life and technically, one of them works as the other one’s boss when they aren’t performing together.

While they do have a few tuning issues to work out, we do certainly give them some credit for thinking outside the box a little bit when it comes to song. We never expected an audition by a trio to “(You Drive Me) Crazy” by Britney Spears but here we are, and it kind of worked?

Now, 323 (a reference to where they are from in Tallahassee) may not have gotten every coach to turn around; yet, they did get both Reba McEntire and Michael Buble, which put the two of them in a pretty unique spot to make a tough choice. these are both people who have a history of performing with a lot of different people and in a wide array of forms; because of that, you could argue that they would each be good coaches to them.

In the end, though, the group went with Reba! She wanted a trio like this and now, you just have to wait and see what she actually does with them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

