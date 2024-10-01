Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3: Renewal soon?

Given that we are mere days away now from the end of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, this feels like a chance to look ahead. There is no renewal for a season 3 at present over at Prime Video and yet, doesn’t it feel like there is plenty of hope for it?

After all, remember that it’s been clear for a while that the powers-that-be are eager to do more, and that from the start there was a five-season plan devised here. In moving the show’s primary set to the UK, Amazon has worked to make it a little more cost-effective, though it is very-much still one of the most expensive series out there.

Luckily, there does still remain a great deal of optimism behind the scenes! In an interview with the Radio Times, executive producer Charlotte Brändström had the following to say when asked about a possible renewal in the near future:

“I can’t say much about season 3, but I think there’ll be good news soon.”

With that in mind, why not just cross your fingers and hope for the best? We’re never going to sit here and say that this show is perfect but at the same time, it has managed to produce some truly epic moments. Last week’s installment was a masterclass as to how to present a number of action sequences of a grand scale — and unlike Game of Thrones, it managed to do it without making a lot of them hard to see. That is, apparently, so much easier said than done.

Odds are, a season 3 will be confirmed at the end of the year — if nothing else, that works to ensure the series moves forward on a good timeframe.

