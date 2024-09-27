Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 finale: The Stranger revealed?

Next week on Prime Video, you are going to have a chance to see the finale for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. So, what can you expect?

Well, first and foremost, let’s make it clear that the preview after episode 6 suggested that we could be about to learn the identity of The Stranger — potentially one of the show’s greatest mysteries so far. Granted, we’ve also thought that the character was Gandalf for the vast majority of the show, so we’re not sure that we’ve been in a position to think anything else.

So, beyond this, it is our hope that this episode really established a great sense of emotional conclusion for the rest of the season. We know that episode 7 presented this enormous battle and now, we have an opportunity to get the other side of that — how it effects everyone, and also how it motivates them from here on out moving into the next potential season of the show.

Here is an important thing to remember — technically, there is no official renewal for season 3 yet. However, we do know that it is almost certainly going to happen and the writers are preparing with that very thing in mind. Because of this, don’t be shocked at all if there is a significant cliffhanger that comes at the end of the story, one that sets the stage further for another chapter down the road.

The only other thing we’ll say

There is almost certainly not going to be another huge battle again — at least not for the time being. A show like this only has so much money, right? We’re honestly happy to have what we did, and will be excited to see whatever else is coming.

