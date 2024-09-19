Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 episode 7 preview

There are a few things worth noting entering Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 episode 7, but one stands out above all others — the fact that we are clearly near the end of this particular story. Is there going to be a season 3? Most likely, but there are some major events that lie ahead.

Based on where episode 6 leaves off, it feels like the biggest thing we are going to see coming up is the showdown involving the Elves, Sauron, and Adar. It is what the show has been building towards for much of the season, and it is a climactic battle from deep within J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore. There has been a lot of table-setting for weeks now, really to the point where we wouldn’t be shocked if there are some out there who feel, quite frankly, like it has been too much table-setting. We would not blame anyone who just wants to get to the big stuff now.

Whether it be throughout episode 7 or strictly in 8 a.k.a. the finale, the battle is going to be here. From there, the struggle then becomes if you can pull in all of the disparate strands involving The Stranger and everyone else. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has its moments that shine on-screen, but once again it falls victim this season to too much setup and perhaps not enough delivery. Have they at least delivered on making Sauron an extremely worthy foe? We feel like that is 100% the case and it is hard to think anything otherwise now.

Let’s just hope that the epic scale for the next two episodes leads to something like we have not seen on-screen before; while we know certain characters survive, there are ways still to fill in the cracks.

