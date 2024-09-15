Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3: Where it stands

While there may not technically be a season 3 ordered as of yet for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is it considered a sure thing? There are plenty of reasons to think so, even if some of the finer details around the show remain rather hush-hush.

After all, there are some third-party claims that the viewership for season 2 so far is down versus season 1, but that also is not much of a surprise given the chatter over the past year. However, Prime Video has also said that the new season received a whopping 40 million views over its first 11 days. It is extremely popular internationally, and it is also charting to be one of their ten most-popular shows ever.

Because of some of the latter metrics, a season 3 is inevitable; it was also noted this week by The Hollywood Reporter that the next batch of episodes has been in development for months. While there is still no formal greenlight, the site also notes that Amazon remains committed to the ambitious five-season plan that they had from the start here. This said plan is of course one of the reasons why there has been no real concern about rushing the story along; the producers here are clearly playing the long game, and that includes instances of bringing a lot of the characters together within the same place.

So, if you are watching Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 worried about the future, don’t be — Amazon seems to be as committed as ever to making this chapter of Middle-earth history happen. They are also likely aware of the fact that this show could live on with them for years to come, especially once the project is complete and can be evaluated as a whole. The popularity of the author’s source material is not going anywhere.

