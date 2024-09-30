The Penguin season 1 episode 3 promo: Partners in crime?

We know that The Penguin season 1 episode 3 is coming to HBO this coming weekend — so what will the story look like?

Well, it feels at the moment like Oz has gotten a good bit of what he wants — albeit with some complications thrown in there. He has managed to find the perfect mole for Alberto Falcone’s death, one that has caused Sofia to develop even further distrust into the rest of her family. That is causing her to try and look in some other directions, and a big one could be none other than the title character.

As for just how successful this ends up being, the promo for what’s ahead does seem to signal that the show is going to have fun throwing these characters together — and we more than understand why. There is a chance to really allow the two of them to have a little bit of fun causing chaos together, but we also tend to think that for the most part, it is going to be short-lived. There is no real reason here to think that we’re going to have a chance to see these two team up forever, mostly because of one of the classic rules that comes with scripted television: The truth almost always comes out!

At some point, doesn’t it feel inevitable that Sofia is going to learn the truth behind what happened to her late brother? Also, at that point, isn’t she going to do something to get revenge? We know that a lot of The Penguin is about Oz’s rise to power but at the same time, we do tend to think that there will be more bumps in the road. It is hard to think anything otherwise.

