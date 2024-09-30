The Penguin season 1 episode 3 spoilers: fighting off skeletons

As you get yourselves prepared to see The Penguin season 1 episode 3 on HBO next week, what more can be said about it?

Well, let’s start with the fact that the title for this story is “Bliss,” even though it feels like this is hardly going to be an altogether blissful chapter within the tale of Oz Cobb. This is a guy looking to climb up the ladder of Gotham and in doing that, you are sure to make a lot of enemies. We know that he’s trying to set things up so that people attack each other before they look in his direction, but how long is that going to work? After all, Sofia Falcone is no idiot; it feels like his games are only going to work here for so long.

To get a few more details now all about what you can expect to see next, check out the full The Penguin season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

Hoping to control the future of Gotham’s drug trade, Oz and Sofia must first address the skeletons in their closet. Meanwhile, Victor is torn between his new life and what remains of his old.

We know that in some ways, the Victor storyline could be one of the show’s most challenging. He does not have the same sort of built-in audience that Oz and Sofia have, at least on that same level. The producers have to work extra-hard to bring in the investment here, but what is interesting about his story is that he’s a character starting fully on the bottom. While neither Oz nor Sofia were at the top of their game when we met them, they at least had some sort of established history. One has a notable resume, and the other has a family name and plenty of ruthlessness to boot.

