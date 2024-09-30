Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: What are Kimo, Rubina doing?

In less than 24 hours, the Big Brother 26 Veto Ceremony is going to be here for the final five — so where is the sense of urgency?

At the moment, let’s just say that we’re feeling a little bit frustrated with Kimo and Rubina. We’ve seen them literally do anything other than fight to save themselves, whether it be sing songs, play games, or talk about a bunch of assorted nonsense. They’ve talked about trying to get Makensy to target Chelsie ahead of the Ceremony and yet, they haven’t had a single conversation.

These two are 100% to blame for some of this, even if Chelsie has monopolized Makensy’s time over the past hour with a needless conversation needling Cam over his lack of competition wins / how they need him to help keep them safe. Makensy seems to think that the three can all leave the house together like a big, happy family, completely oblivious to the idea that only one of them can win. (Does she think that winning competitions alone is all she needs?)

By the end of this conversation we could see Cam getting frustrated, which is why it started to feel like Chelsie got a little defensive of him. We really just considered this another reminder that if Makensy loses the final four Veto, these people are for sure going to vote her out. This could be all the motivation Cam needs to potentially do it.

Now, we really just hope that Kimo and Rubina try something. Kimo has made a move on the show before, as he was one of the main drivers on the flip against Cedric; unfortunately, he has acted ever since then that this was the only thing he needed to do all season.

