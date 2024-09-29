Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Cam talks Veto performance

At this point today in the Big Brother 26 house, we are approaching everything with a simple message: Anything is possible. After all, the Veto has been used every week this season and while it may make little to no sense that it also gets used now, who can rule it out at this point? We certainly can’t!

Now, here is the only reason why some of this discussion has happened: Cam stunk in the Veto yesterday, and it’s got Makensy and Chelsie both wondering why such an athletic guy has done so poorly in most of the competitions all season. He did manage to beat Tucker in a Veto but since then? Almost nothing, and that raises questions as to whether or not he’s throwing them to lessen his threat level. This led to a hyper-paranoid discussion last night from Makensy (who won the Veto plus the HoH) and Chelsie about what they should do this week. Should Cam go on the block?

We wrote earlier today about Cam and Chelsie having a conversation, one where she tipped him off to some of what Makensy said yesterday. (Of course, Chelsie acted like she never really entertained the thoughts herself.) Cam eventually went to the HoH with a pretty simple explanation for his comp performance: He just stinks at most of them. It is fair to note that the competitions this season are more equitable, so being a college athlete does not make you a for-sure contender to win many of them. We do still think he’s thrown some of them, but hardly all of them at the same time.

So what is Makensy ultimately going to do here? She has not really specified on that for now. For us personally, we tend to think that the nominations will actually stay the same. If Chelsie really does want Cam to be off the block, she’ll get her way because she has anytime Makensy has a key decision to make.

Related – See more from earlier in the Big Brother 26 house

What do you think Makensy should do with the Veto today in Big Brother 26?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







