Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Chelsie confronts Cam (day 76)

As we prepare ourselves to see day 76 within the Big Brother 26 house, there is a chance that things could be more dramatic than expected. After all, could we actually see Makensy continue to contemplate another big move in the game?

Well, yesterday she and Chelsie did vent about Cam’s performance in BB Comics, including him apparently taking a break at one point during it. This was then said amidst a larger commentary about his performance all season, where he has not won nearly as many competitions as you would think an athlete of his caliber would. Granted, not all of them this season have been physical, and that could be a factor in a lot of this.

So is Cam really throwing these in order to lessen the target on him, and heighten it on Chelsie and Makensy? In a conversation with Chelsie last night, he denied that when he was told that Makensy was contemplating putting him on the block. Instead, he just claimed that he was bad at a lot of them. It’s really too late to throw comps at this point, so we want to be inclined to at least believe him here — though we also believe he’s thrown some other ones in the past.

The real question mark here is whether or not Chelsie was just giving him lip service about talking with Chelsie more about it later. She could claim that she’s still on Cam’s side to make sure that she gets the jury vote no matter what — but in this instance, we think she was just mad yesterday and will want to keep Cam around. There’s no sensible argument for her getting rid of him at this point. Even if there’s a chance he turns on her, Chelsie 100% knows that Kimo and Rubina will choose each other first. Splitting them up is more valuable entering the final four.

