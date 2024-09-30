The Old Man season 2 episode 5 promo: The harsh chapter ahead

To call The Old Man season 2 episode 5 difficult is still not doing it justice in a number of ways. This is a story that will further test who some of these characters are, and then also what they really want out of their lives and their futures.

At the center of everything at this point has to be Emily a.k.a. Parwana, who is dealing with a lot of tricky and emotional thoughts following the death of Hamzad. He allowed her to eventually feel a sense of acceptance among her own people but with that comes a number of other key questions. Take, for example, whether or not she is planning to come back, or what her relationship will end up being with Chase and Harper, two men who have occupied a father-figure place in her life.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview for what is ahead here that features Chase worried as to whether or not he’s going to be able to see Emily again — and, of course, he seems intent to do something about it. We’re reaching a part of the story now where we are going to see Zoe have a larger role in the story, as well, but what will be at the moment remains a mystery.

For those who are not aware, The Old Man season 2 is slated to run for eight episodes. With that in mind, we’ve officially reached the halfway point and from here on out, it is our expectation that things are only going to get more complicated. Even with Hamzad dead, there are still a number of other ways this story can be expanded and new elements can be explored.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

