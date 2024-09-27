The Old Man season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Taking refuge

As you prepare to see The Old Man season 2 episode 5 on FX next week, you could be seeing something totally different.

After all, we’ve spent a good chunk of this season overseas! That has led to a lot of struggles for some of these characters, let alone danger. Things may be changing now as we head over to Harper’s house and yet, a lot of danger is still going to remain. We probably should not be altogether surprised here and yet, the danger now could be different. There may also be a significant reveal coming up that leaves a lot of people within this world rather shaken.

Below, you can check out the full The Old Man season 2 episode 5 synopsis with a few more details all about what lies ahead:

Chase, Harper and Zoe take refuge in Harper’s house only to receive [some] tragic news.

It was only a matter of time before we saw Zoe become a larger player again on the show. It started again tonight and now, it will progress as we move forward through the rest of the season.

We do think that a change of scenery will do the show wonders as we press forward. While the first few episodes this season in particular had some great moments, at the same time we’ve missed the show being stateside — that was really where some of the best stuff happened during the first season.

