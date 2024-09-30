FBI: International season 4 key art shows Jesse Lee Soffer, cast

We recognize fully that you will be waiting for a little while longer to see FBI: International season 4 premiere on CBS. While you wait, why not go ahead and check out the new key art?

If you look above, you can get a first look at how the network is promoting this upcoming season, and one thing in particular stands out: Jesse Lee Soffer as Wesley “Wes” Mitchell. He is replacing Luke Kleintank, who played Scott Forrester for the first three seasons of the show. Putting the Chicago PD alum front and center is a pretty clear reminder that he is going to be the leading man now, and a lot of what you see will, in one way or another, be told through his lens.

Based on everything we’ve heard so far about Soffer’s role here, this is not the same sort of guy he played with Jay Halstead. Mitchell is more impulsive and a little bit of a rule-breaker. We have to imagine that for him, it will make the story all the more entertaining.

If you have not seen any official details about the premiere yet, we’ve got you covered: Just take a look at the synopsis below:

“A Leader, Not a Tourist” – The Fly Team is introduced to Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell (new series regular Jesse Lee Soffer) when his partner is shot in Los Angeles and the suspects flee to Budapest, sending Mitchell overseas, on the fourth season premiere of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Oct. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

After all the changes that we’ve seen on the series over the past few years, the main thing we want to see now is simply stability. Let’s just wait and see if that happens.

Related – See even more discussions entering the FBI: International premiere right now

What are you most excited to see at this point when it comes to FBI: International season 4 at CBS?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







