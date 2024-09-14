FBI: International season 4 spoilers: Mitchell the leader?

If there is one thing you can seemingly count on entering FBI: International season 4, it is this: Jesse Lee Soffer will have a chance to shine. Wesley “Wes” Mitchell is going to help lead the Fly Team moving forward and within that, he has a very different sort of approach to the job than anyone is used to.

Is Wes a good guy? It feels that way, and we don’t think he’s going to be some full-fledged vigilante. However, is he going to be willing to break a few rules here and there to get what he wants? As of right now, it appears like 100% there is a good chance of that.

Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Matt Olmstead notes that “Mitchell is a former LAPD officer, so he has a little more edge and drive than your usual buttoned-up agent … He’s a no-holds-barred kind of guy and he brings an exciting new energy to the team.”

Given the character’s job experience, it should not be too surprising in some ways that we are going to be meeting the character through a story connected to Los Angeles. If you haven’t seen the premiere synopsis yet, it does a good job setting the stage:

“A Leader, Not a Tourist” – The Fly Team is introduced to Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell (new series regular Jesse Lee Soffer) when his partner is shot in Los Angeles and the suspects flee to Budapest, sending Mitchell overseas, on the fourth season premiere of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Oct. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

