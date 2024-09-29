And Just Like That season 3 premiere date: Fall 2024 update

With us now a good ways into the fall of 2024, what more can we say about a season 3 premiere date for And Just Like That over at Max?

As per usual with a show like this, there is a lot that can be said and anticipated. First and foremost, know that production seems to be close to being done. This means that moving forward, the focus can be on post-production and making sure that a lot of these episodes are ready to go.

So what more can we say about a premiere date now? Well, Max has already confirmed that the first episode back is not coming until 2025, so that is something that unfortunately is not going to change. Because of this, we tend to think that patience is going to be required — and yet, there’s at least a chance that a start date gets announced before the end of the fall, even if we do not hear anything beyond that.

After all, And Just Like That is not one of those shows that needs so extremely long post-production period; we tend to think that it could be ready to air in a fairly short amount of time. Because of this, we tend to think that it’s really going to be up to the streaming service as to whether or not season 3 airs in January, March, or some point after that. We are sure that it will be funny, dramatic, nostalgic, and everything else you’ve come to know and appreciate. Also, we know that John Corbett will be back for at least a small appearance, though it remains to be seen if it eventually turns into something more than that or not.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

