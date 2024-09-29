Saturday Night Live: Jelly Roll performs ‘Liar’

We knew that Jelly Roll was the musical guest coming into the Saturday Night Live season 50 premiere on NBC. So, what did he perform?

What, the first thing we will say here is an awkward self-confession: We had never actually heard him sing before! We’ve seen him turn up in various interviews and shows over the past year, but never saw a real performance. Of course, we had a pretty clear understanding of his talent, and that shone through his entire performance of “Liar” midway through the show. He made good use of the stage and also showed off that raspy, soulful voice front and center.

Also, kudos to him for not looking nervous. We recognize that the guy is a seasoned performer and yet, this is not an easy venue. Not everyone in the audience is necessarily there to see you and all things considered, it is a smaller studio than you would think. You have to play both to the people in the audience, but then also everyone who is watching at home. Jelly did a good job with both, and it actually felt like he, the band, and even the backing vocalists got stronger and stronger as this continued.

Related – Get some more thoughts on the Saturday Night Live cold open this weekend

What did you think about the performance from Jelly Roll on Saturday Night Live?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







