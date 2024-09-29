Saturday Night Live cold open: Jim Gaffigan is Tim Walz

We knew that from the get-go, viewers would have high hopes for the first Saturday Night Live cold open of the season. This is season 50, when everything should go to another level.

Now, we don’t think there was anything surprising with what the show decided to do here. Maya Rudolph came out as Kamala Harris, where we got to see her version of a Harris – Walz rally. There were Sabrina Carpenter references and references to her laugh, as Maya’s version of Kamala tried to do her best to present as the “Fun Aunt” who wanted everyone to know that she was having a good time.

Now, there were a couple of quotes in here that were straight-up references and quotes to things the Vice President has said. Then, Jim Gaffigan came out as Tim Walz! We know that there were a lot of people who wanted Steve Martin and in persons of physical similarities, he probably was closer. However, Gaffigan brought the vibes and some of the midwestern charm to the role.

If this wasn’t as huge surprise, how about the casting of Andy Samberg as Doug Emhoff? This was not something that we expected, and we’re not even sure the former cast member did an impression. Still we think this is going to be a trend throughout SNL season 50 — honoring the past in as many ways as possible. (Andy did kill when he claimed that the White House Christmas theme was going to be Hanukkah.)

For those who were wondering if the show was going to bring back another former cast member as Donald Trump, they decided to let James Austin Johnson continue in the role.

We’ll have more soon on Bowen Yang’s performance as JD Vance, which was somehow both a surprise and not really that much of one at all.

