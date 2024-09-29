Saturday Night Live: Bowen Yang cast as JD Vance

For the past few weeks, we have wondered who Saturday Night Live was going to cast as JD Vance. Did they choose a cast member? Or, someone who was new to the show?

Well, when it comes to the Senator, the show actually chose to not rely on a cameo, bringing out cast member Bowen Yang to play the part. Given that Bowen is one of their breakout stars, it certainly does make a great deal of sense. Was it an incredible impression? We’d file it under close enough, and it is someone who the show can use in-house through a lot of campaign season.

Honestly, Vance does not have such a distinct appearance that he was hard to cast, as you could bring out a ton of different people for him. The most important thing is that you give them some good dialogue. Yang had a few funny lines, but he also did not have a ton of screen time all things considered. This is probably a part that the show will lean a little bit more into next week when they have a full debate to skewer.

What we will say is this: Bowen getting this role is a great reminder of where he stands within the larger ecosystem of SNL. To get a part like this right in the middle of election season? Perfect. Remember that this is different from James Austin Johnson playing Trump, as this was a big part of why he was cast.

As for Dana Carvey coming out as Joe Biden, is this show ever going to find a consistent performer for the part? So many different people have played him, but Jason Sudeikis is probably our favorite when it comes to being over-the-top and entertaining.

