True Detective season 5 premiere date: Fall 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get some substantial True Detective season 5 news between now and the end of the fall?

Just like you would imagine, there are a number of interesting talking points to go over here … but let’s start off with the following: There is at least some work being done behind the scenes already! Granted, this work is mostly just writing from showrunner Issa Lopez, and we yet to have any evidence that suggests that we are anywhere close to the series being back. Sure, it’s a cool thing to think about, but we also have to remember the reality of the present situation at the same exact time.

Because of where things are behind the scenes on the new season, it feels rather foolish to come into this assuming that we are going to be getting any additional updates on a premiere date soon. For that, we are certainly going to be forced to wait for a good while. We realistically think that late 2025 / early 2026 is the absolute earliest we will see the next season, and it could be later than that based on a myriad of different things. We would find all of this in general under the category of “too early to tell.”

If there is anything that we hope to get this fall, it is perhaps news on the next lead or two for the series. We like to think that Lopez may already have some ideas, but obviously, a big part of this is going to come down to who is available and/or interested. In theory, we like to at least assume that there’d be massive interest — what better franchise is there than True Detective?

What do you most want to see at this point moving into a True Detective season 5?

