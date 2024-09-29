Tulsa King season 2 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Heroes & Villains’

With Tulsa King season 2 episode 4 poised to arrive on Paramount+ next week, what more can be said about it now?

Well, for starters, the title for this installment is “Heroes & Villains” and on the surface, it may feel like some characters are poised to make an easy choice. Unfortunately, the reality here is a little bit more complicated. We are talking about people like Dwight who constantly navigate within a world that is morally gray, which is probably what made the role appealing to Sylvester Stallone in the first place. He is not going to fall on the metaphorical map in a way that everyone is going to like a lot of the time.

Now, let’s get more into sharing some specifics. Take a look at the full Tulsa King season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

Dwight and Bodhi explore a new investment opportunity; Thresher learns how far he can push certain people.

What is Thresher going to bring to the table?

Well, we know that this is a guy who could be desperate, and that perhaps makes him more dangerous than almost anyone. If he thinks that Dwight is a major threat to everyone around him, he’s going to do what he can to chip away at it. No good villain is going to move in a stereotypical manner, and it is also fair to note here that Cal may not see himself as a villain at all. These are some of the more dangerous people you are going to encounter, since they constantly think that they have this impenetrable aura where they know best and don’t want to look at themselves in the mirror.

Given this show, the only thing we’re confident in at present is that there’s going to be a lot of action and drama — with maybe a chance to laugh here and there.

