Tulsa King season 2: Sylvester Stallone sets it up

As many of you may now be aware, the Tulsa King season 2 premiere is going to be coming to Paramount+ in a couple of days. Are you ready for a lot more drama?

In a lot of ways, the Sylvester Stallone series is a combination of a couple of different things. You’ve got a fish out of water story in some ways, with Dwight heading to Oklahoma to build up a new empire. Of course, you also have a crime drama. These are two different exciting elements thrown together, and of course you’ve got an acting icon front and center.

So what does Stallone get excited about when it comes to this role? Speaking to CBS Mornings leading up to the season, he indicates that a lot of it comes via the challenge of just doing something different. He also enjoys playing Dwight’s style, while we certainly will say can be described as “take no prisoners.” He is not the sort of person who ever holds bac, especially if he feels like he has a statement that he wants to make.

Of course, we do think that there are a lot of obstacles ahead for Dwight, and the biggest one feels pretty clear from the get-go: Working in order to get out of prison. That arrest at the end of season 1 could be a total game-changer, but we tend to almost imagine that he’s the sort of guy who is going to do whatever he can to work his way out of a near-impossible situation. Despite being a big and formidable guy, he can also be pretty agile when it comes to weaving his way out of tight situations. That may be apparent here perhaps more so than any other point in the series.

