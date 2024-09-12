Tulsa King season 2 spoilers: Show EP on cliffhanger aftermath

As many of you may or may not be aware at this point, the Tulsa King season 2 premiere is arriving on Paramount+ this weekend. Are you ready? Sylvester Stallone is back as Dwight, and we know based on the end of season 1 that he is in a bad spot.

After all, the character has been arrested! What does that mean? Is there a way for him to get out of it? We don’t tend to think that Dwight is going to spend all of season 2 in a jail cell, but the producers are probably out to create a few surprises here and there.

Speaking to Deadline in a new interview, here is at least some of what Terence Winter had to say about where the story picks up:

We start right out of the gate, literally moments later when he’s being processed and put into a holding cell. That’s kind of what was fun about the writing. The table was already set in an interesting way. This guy just got arrested. What do they do with him? Well, they take all the stuff out of his pockets and put him in a jail cell. Who might he need in there? What happens, then? You just take it from there.

Given that this is the sort of show that loves to diver one big twist after the next, of course we are anticipating something similar here. How can we not? The larger question that we have to wonder at this point is just what the next threats are going to be in the event that there is a release for Dwight. We don’t think this is going to be one of those situations where he gets out and soon after, just about everything turns out to be okay.

