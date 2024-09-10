Tulsa King season 2: Show EP on big return

For those out there who are not currently aware, the second season of Tulsa King is going to be premiering on Paramount+ soon. CBS viewers have had a chance now to catch up, and now the Sylvester Stallone series is back at its streaming home with a story that will have a lot of action, drama, and of course humor along the way. It is a chance to build on season 1 and also give a few other new wrinkles here and there.

With that being said, the road to get this series back was not easy in the slightest. Remember here that leading up to the season, showrunner Terence Winter had departed the series, only to then come back later as a writer / executive producer. He’s now getting a chance to keep pushing the story forward, and clearly in a way that he is happy with.

So how does the Boardwalk Empire alum describe what happened with him and fellow EP Taylor Sheridan? Speaking to TV Guide, he had the following to say:

Taylor had written the original pilot, and then just said, “Here, take it and run with it and do your thing.” And I did, and, I inferred that he or they were not particularly happy with where I wanted to take the show. And I said, “Well, look, the idea was that this was going to be my thing, and if you guys want to do something different, then fine.” And then, you know, I guess we would all talk about it and said, “You know what? On second thought, this actually is working, let’s just stick with it and do that.” And it was a big kumbaya moment, and all things were forgiven, and we just moved ahead, which I’m very happy about.

Winter also noted that he understood some of Sheridan’s sentiments, given that he is rather hands-on and this is a series he created. So for him to put all of his fate in Winter? Let’s just say that could be a nice touch, as a singular vision is often better for a show like this.

