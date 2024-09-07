Tulsa King season 2 premiere spoilers: ‘Back in the Saddle’

For those who are unaware, the Tulsa King season 2 premiere is coming to Paramount+ in just over one week’s time. Are you ready to dive into it?

Well, the title for this first episode is “Back in the Saddle” here, a reminder that the series is not going to wait much time after that big Dwight cliffhanger to get things going again — and honestly, why would they? The whole objective with this show is to get Sylvester Stallone’s character right back into the thick of things and then learning whether or not there’s going to be a way for him to get out of it.

To get a few more specifics now on what’s ahead here, go ahead and check out the season 2 premiere synopsis in its entirety:

Dwight and his crew prepare for the opening of their casino and new weed shop but the law comes knocking.

One of the things that is going to be great about this season is the opportunity that it presents to give us a wide array of different (and exciting) twists and turns, especially since a lot of them are going to come courtesy of pretty nefarious people. The show is not slowing down at all when it comes to chaos, especially as Dwight really wants to build up his empire and bring it to yet another level.

Do we think that the premiere is going to present us the entire gameplan for what is going to be coming up next? Hardly, but it is a solid foundation and for now, we are happy to more or less take what we can get. The same goes for that combination of action and humor that we had the first go-around.

