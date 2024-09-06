Tulsa King season 2 spoilers: EP on evolving characters

It has been a long wait but a week from Sunday, Tulsa King season 2 is officially going to arrive. Are you ready for what’s ahead?

Well, at the forefront of the show moving forward will be Dwight continuing to build his empire, but be prepared for the possibility that there are a lot of surprises here and there. The most exciting thing now is simply that you know behind the scenes what works and what doesn’t. You have an opportunity to evolve a few things and we’re excited to see more of what that looks like.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview, here is some of what writer / executive producer Terence Winter had to say:

We got to know all these different characters and set the table. Now this is where the fun starts. You can start building on those relationships, we can get into the backstories, and we see them develop and get faced with more challenges and conflicts. It’s always funny when you watch the original pilot for something and, clearly, the actors didn’t know each other. You watch the original pilot of Happy Days and Fonzie is wearing a windbreaker — he’s not Fonzie until like season three.

Of course, Dwight is going to feature a number of big threats on the show moving forward, with one of the biggest ones being the presence of Neal McDonough, who excels at playing adversaries who are pretty darn charismatic. Given that Sylvester Stallone’s character is hardly some sort of straight-laced hero, we tend to think that there are going to be a few showdowns that are pretty darn ambiguous when it comes to intent here.

One thing we are confident about is quite simple: Tulsa King will keep being big, bold, and crazy. This is a lot of what it does best.

