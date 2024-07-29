Tulsa King season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Visitation Place’

Are you already eager to see Tulsa King season 1 episode 4? Well, we present you with a couple of options. You can check it out on CBS next week, or you can go ahead and see it over at Paramount+ now. After all, remember that much of the reason behind the show airing this summer is to convince people to subscribe leading up to the season 2 launch this fall.

So what is going to be coming up here in terms of the story? Well, let’s just note that a big part of it will simply be tied to learning more about whether or not Dwight can get accustomed to a new phase of his life in Oklahoma. That’s been a part of the first three episodes to some extent, but the more that he gets to know his surroundings, the more likely it is that we could see a few different things play out.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Tulsa King season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Visitation Place” – At the Tulsa Arena, Dwight and company test out their new plan, until a roadblock forces them to adjust and defend their turf. Tyson and his father argue about his future. Also, Dwight gets an unexpected call, on the Paramount+ Original series TULSA KING, Sunday, Aug. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Of course, we’d love to be able to sit here and say that the second season is going to be benefiting from these summer airings but honestly, it will be hard to know that until the series actually comes back. This is not the only show that currently finds itself in this sort of position, as Paramount Network has actually yet to see if they are benefiting at all from Yellowstone airing on CBS over the past year amidst some of the industry strikes.

