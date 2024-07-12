Tulsa King season 2 filming near complete, says Sylvester Stallone

The premiere of Tulsa King season 2 is coming to Paramount+ this September — but why not get a significant progress report now?

In a new post on Instagram, star and executive producer Sylvester Stallone has officially handed down the news that production on the latest batch of episodes is almost over. This means that there will be plenty of time for the editors to get everything together prior to the launch, and this is not a series that takes some absolutely extreme amount of time to put together. Just remember for a moment that it does not have some huge bevy of special effects!

The news of filming being almost done comes at an especially interesting time, given that the first season of the series is about to premiere on CBS this Sunday. If you have not heard much about that just yet, have no fear — we have you covered! You can see the synopsis for the first episode below:

“Go West, Old Man” – Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), blindsided by the news that his mob family has nothing left for him in New York, is sent to Tulsa, Okla. As he settles in and surveys his new surroundings, Dwight wastes no time making new associates, on the broadcast television debut of Paramount+ Original series TULSA KING, Sunday, July 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

As for season 2, it appears as though the first order of business is simply going to be seeing what sort of loose ends from the first season end up getting tied up and then after that, introducing a new array of threats and/or various twists and turns. There is so much to be excited about, and let’s just hope the series lives up to some of the hype.

