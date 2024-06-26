Tulsa King season 2 premiere date, teaser, more revealed

After months upon months of speculation, the veil has finally been lifted when it comes to a Tulsa King season 2 premiere date. Not only that, but we don’t think that anything here is that much of a surprise.

Today, the folks at Paramount+ officially confirmed that on Sunday, September 15, the long-awaited Sylvester Stallone series is finally going to arrive with season. We hope you are ready for twists and turns aplenty, especially since Dwight has no problem with expanding his business.

If you head over here, you can see a teaser that really does amplify a lot of what you may be looking for from the show this season, whether it be the action or the comedy. (There is honestly a pretty nice combination of the two from what we see here.) Meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what exactly is coming, and how the past still could play a pretty darn important role in the present:

In season two, Dwight (Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.

Having a Tulsa King premiere date out there at this point is especially smart since it allows for the chance to really give Paramount+ a chance to market this while season 1 airs for the first time on CBS. The more eyeballs they can get on teasers and the like now, the bigger season 2 can be for the streaming. We are pretty sure, after all, that they’ll want this to be massive.

