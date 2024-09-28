Outlander season 8: Sam Heughan on end of filming

If you missed the news on Friday, production on Outlander season 8 (and the series as a whole) is done — and yet, the thought is emotional. It has been such an incredible, emotional journey, and we have to imagine that is even more the case for Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

Think about it this way: These two are the through-lines through every season and have been a part of this world for a solid decade. They’ve been turned into a household name thanks to the show, and their future is bright for all sorts of great opportunities moving forward.

There will be plenty of time moving forward to discuss what the future holds for these two. For the time being, let’s just try to reflect, shall we?

In a post on Instagram, here is some of what Sam had to say about the end of production:

What a journey. So many memories, incredible people I have been fortunate to work with and now can call friends. So many people to thank.

Sam went on to thank Diana Gabaldon, Starz, the studio Sony Pictures Television, and of course Balfe and the rest of the show’s cast, crews, and fans. He concluded with the message of “Dinnae fash Sassenachs, plenty more to look forward to….” — which you could interpret in many ways. It may be a reference to the remainder of the show, or just the fact that the franchise may be far from over. We know at this point that there is a prequel coming in Outlander: Blood of My Blood, but what about the rest of the franchise? We do think that there’s a chance for some other spin-offs.

For now, though, just remember that the second part of Outlander season 7 is going to be premiering in November. Why not have that be the focus first?

