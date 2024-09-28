Outlander season 8 premiere date: What to expect at Starz

For those who missed the news this week, work on Outlander season 8 is finally done, and that means we can start to look ahead. Or, in this case, extremely far ahead. We know that these final episodes will be coming to the premium cable network, but we’d also advice you now to not have any particular expectation as to when to see them.

After all, remember the following: There are still eight more episodes for season 7 that have yet to premiere! It remains truly bizarre that Starz took so long to get those out there to people, but they’ve done this with a few show these days. One thing that the long wait for 7B has done is given them even more flexibility as to when to air season 8. Also, remember that there is a prequel show in Outlander: Blood of My Blood they can also choose to throw out there whenever they choose.

For the time being, our feeling is that the eighth season will probably arrive either at the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026 and leading up to it, there will likely be a pretty big promotional campaign. There’s also a chance that before it arrives, we could hear more about the future of the franchise overall.

After all, consider this: Isn’t there a chance more spin-offs could be coming? One thing Starz showed with the Power universe is that they have no issue continuing franchises for as long as possible. We know that this could take some long discussions with the studio about what the future could hold here, but we see no real reason to think that they would want to stop now. Executives love money and beyond just that, the world of Outlander is still great. We’d feel differently about it continuing if everything story-wise was terrible.

