Outlander season 8 filming wraps; Caitriona Balfe, cast photos

We knew that today was coming but for all fans of Outlander on Starz, it does still feel like the end of an era.

Today, the show officially announced that production is done for not just the season, but also the series overall — and absolutely, this is a difficult pill to swallow in so many ways. For the better part of the past decade, the story has been an integral part of our lives! It is hard to imagine that we’ve reached the end of it and yet, here we are. It will take a little while most likely to come to terms with the conclusion, but we also still have a long ways to go. There are still eight more episodes still ahead in season 7, and that is without even getting into what is ahead in season 8.

If you head over to the official Instagram for the show, you can see Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and the rest of the cast sharing some images from the end of production, which also includes many of them saying what they would take away from it. There is also a message from the account as well:

Today marks the final day of filming on the final season of #Outlander. Words cannot express the gratitude owed to each and every hard-working cast and crew member who brought this incredible series to life and every single fan who supports it with passion, creativity, and dedication. Outlander really is more than just a show, it’s a family, and while filming might be ending, there’s so much more to this journey that’s just beginning.

It is important to remember that even with the flagship show ending, there is also the prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood still on the way. Also, who knows what other sort of spin-offs may be ahead? There is a little bit more that can be said on that particular subject, as well.

