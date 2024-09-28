Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, September 28, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that it has been a really long wait to get closer to the show’s big return — are we finally there?

Well, let’s just say that this is the moment we are thrilled to present some great news: You are finally going to see a new episode in just a matter of hours! This is the long-awaited start to the landmark 50th season, one that is going to feature most likely a lot of big moments honoring the show’s half-century on the air. There will probably by cameos aplenty over the course of the fall and winter, though it’s hard to report on any of them at this point since they’re being kept under wraps.

Here is what we can say about Saturday Night Live tonight. It is hosted by none other than Hacks star and recent Emmy winner Jean Smart; meanwhile, Jelly Roll will be the musical guest, and this is going to be the first of presumably many appearances from Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris during this election cycle. She has taken on the part in the past, but this will easily be the most prominent showcase for her and it’s going to generate more attention than ever before. NBC has kept a lot of their other political plans under wraps; James Austin Johnson is the resident Trump impersonator on staff, but there have been other people play him over the years including Darrell Hammond and Alec Baldwin.

There are a few changes to the cast this season, with the likes of Molly Kearney, Punkie Johnson, and Chloe Troast no longer on board. Meanwhile, there will be newcomers, but who is to say how much time they’ll get for the first episode?

