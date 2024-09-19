Saturday Night Live season 50: Is Lorne Michaels really leaving?

The premiere of Saturday Night Live season 50 is coming later this month, and there have been a ton of headlines about it already. In particular, there have been questions about the future of one Lorne Michaels as the big boss behind the scenes.

So, is he actually going to be leaving the show after the season? One of the odd things about the rumors is that people have tried to hire the next lead producer in the press without knowing if he is even going to be saying goodbye … and apparently, he’s not.

In a new, extended interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 79-year old Michaels indicated that he still feels like he has a use on the show:

“It’s always going to be described the same way, which is ‘uneven,’ and yet people have decided somehow that it’s important … And so as long as it’s important and I can be useful, I’ll stay.”

Honestly, we’re fine with that given that SNL is Lorne’s baby and while we do think that there are alumni capable of handling the job, there is not necessarily a reason for him to leave. The series is still funny and in general, its pop-culture relevancy is as big as it can be when you consider just how many different shows are on the air at this point.

Regardless of what the future is for Lorne, we know that season 50 is going to be a huge celebration. After all, just how many shows actually have a chance to spend a half-century on the air? Sure, in some ways it is very different from where it was in the early years, but there is a lot of DNA that is still present.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Saturday Night Live now, including the next five hosts

What do you think about Lorne Michaels wanting to stick around on Saturday Night Live for some time?

Who do you want to see eventually take over? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







