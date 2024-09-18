Saturday Night Live: Jean Smart, John Mulaney among fall hosts

Today Saturday Night Live finally revealed their host for their upcoming September 28 premiere — and beyond that, who else is slated to appear for the next several weeks.

With the Presidential Election coming in November, we are not surprised that NBC wants there to be five episodes leading up to it. What are a little surprised about is that with this being season 50, they are not going with a lot of super-nostalgic choices for hosts. There are some great picks in here, but it is not any different from what we have seen from them in the past.

Below, you can see both the hosts and musical guests for every episode — along with our reaction.

September 28 – Coming off of her Emmy win for Hacks, Jean Smart will be hosting with Jelly Roll as the musical guest. He sang the In Memoriam during the awards show, so all of this fits in from a synergy standpoint.

October 5 – Like we saw last season, Nate Bargatze is hosting the series — he’s not the biggest name for the show, but he did a good job. He will be joined by Coldplay, who has another album coming out.

October 12 – This combination of host Ariana Grande and musical guest Stevie Nicks should be fun. Ariana is promoting Wicked, and her musical sensibilities give her an ability to really play around and do a lot of fun stuff here.

October 19 – Michael Keaton is returning to host here, and is joined by none other than Billie Eilish. She has performed on the show multiple times, and we wouldn’t be upset at all if she stopped by for a sketch or two.

November 2 – For the final show before the election, John Mulaney is making his triumphant return — is another musical guest incoming? Meanwhile, Chappell Roan is going to be the musical guest — we all pretty much predicted that she would be turning up at some point this fall.

