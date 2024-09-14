Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph on Kamala Harris return

The premiere of Saturday Night Live is going to be coming to NBC soon and of course, there is a major headline already — Maya Rudolph is back! Or, at least she will be for a handful of appearances.

The moment that it was revealed that Kamala Harris would be replacing Joe Biden on the Presidential ticket, it was also clear that Lorne Michaels would be asking the former cast member to reprise her role as the politician, which she had taken on in the past on a few occasions. It still remains to be seen what happens after the election, but we imagine that Rudolph will be around for at least a few appearances this fall.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Rudolph noted that her return “is so much bigger than me, and this is about something very important.” She also indicated that she bases most of her impressions (which include Beyonce) on fictional characters rather than just a direct reflection of the real-life person:

“And so the fictional Kamala that we created tapped into her fun … And then [SNL producer] Steve Higgins said to me that his wife called her a ‘fun aunt,’ and we were laughing at how that sounds like ‘funt.’ We just went from there. That was the moment where you realize, ‘Oh, now I know how to do this.’”

The Rudolph version of the Vice President is in that way irreverent and silly; one of the best memories we have of her from the past is her trying to recreate a bunch of memes onstage during a debate in order to go viral and play to young viewers. We imagine there could be more of that and in general, a number of really high-energy appearances from one of the best in the business.

