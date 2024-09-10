Why is Chloe Troast leaving Saturday Night Live before season 50?

Why is Chloe Troast leaving Saturday Night Live leading up to the start of season 50? If you are confused at this point, we understand. She felt like one of the breakout stars of season 49, especially when it comes to getting so much more air time than the average first-year cast member. She had central billing in multiple sketches, and seemed especially useful in musical pieces as one of the better singers in the cast.

Typically, the cast members in Troast’s position here are those who do not appear much over the course of a season, or also don’t feel like that natural a fit. It never felt like this was the case here.

So what happened? Well, let’s just say that the mystery continues as in a new post on her Instagram Stories, Troast confirms that it was a Saturday Night Live decision to not bring her back. In other words, this was not a choice she made on her own:

“hey all i was going to wait to post but Deadline beat me to it. Unfortunately i was not asked back to SNL this season. I wish i was going to be back with all the amazing friends i made there. It truly felt like home, but it wasn’t in the cards.”

Troast goes on to thank a lot of the people who attended some of her shows, as well as those who have supporter her.

Why get rid of her?

Is this a financial move? Some nonsense about fit? This still feels like one of the stranger decisions that the sketch show has made, especially mere weeks before a premiere and on a season that is going to have more publicity than the bulk of seasons have. We’re not sure that more information will ever come out, but our hope is that Chloe moves on to some other great things.

Are you still shocked that Chloe Troast is leaving Saturday Night Live ahead of season 50?

