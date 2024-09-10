Chloe Troast leaving Saturday Night Live before season 50

Just one season following the arrival of Chloe Troast on Saturday Night Live, we now come bearing some bad news: She’s gone.

According to a report from Deadline, Troast is departing the NBC institution prior to the landmark 50th season. Meanwhile, Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline have been added to the cast for the new season, and featured players Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker have all been promoted to main cast for the new season.

What is with all the changes? Well, getting a few new featured players is hardly a surprise given that this is something that we have seen on the show on multiple occasions already. However, losing Troast is not something we saw coming. Remember that the series already lost two notable cast members this summer in Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney. For Chloe in particular, we felt more hopeful about her than almost any other new cast member since Sarah Sherman. She was one of the best singers in the whole cast, and she also even had some airtime in a cold open. The frequency that this happens for new cast members is very rare, and this is not the case of a first-year performer being swept under the rug by the writers / producers. What happened here is certainly bizarre.

With all of the changes and/or news items we have had as of late, our hope is that there is a host announced at some point moving forward for the premiere. With this being such a landmark season, it is our hope that the show ends up being able to bring back some iconic cast members here and there. Honestly, we care more about SNL honoring its legacy at this point than just bringing on a lot of celebrities.

