is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, September 27, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS?

Unfortunately, shows starting this week does not mean in any situation that this applies to the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg police drama. There are only eight episodes remaining for this series, and the network has confirmed already that these will not begin airing until we get around to Friday, October 18. The long wait here will allow there to be few interruptions, and we would not be shocked in the event that the series finale airs shortly before Christmas. (For those unaware, both SWAT and Fire Country are going to be coming back that same night.)

Now, why not also go ahead and set the table for the first episode back? The full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 synopsis gives you a clear sense of not just the story, but also the guest stars:

“Life Sentence” – The Reagans’ professional lives converge when an allegation of jury tampering against Erin intertwines with Danny and Baez’s homicide case and Eddie’s bond to a child murder witness; Frank clashes with his friend and confidant Archbishop Kearns over the death penalty; and when Jamie’s car is stolen, he joins forces with his nephew, Joe Hill, to recover it. Stacy Keach, Peter Hermann and Will Hochman guest star on the 14th season, part two premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Even if this show may be ending, we do tend to think that it is still important you watch live. After all, this is the best way to ensure that CBS sees interest in a possible spin-off. Something could happen here, especially since there has been chatter about it already.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

