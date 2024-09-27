Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, September 27, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Given that a lot of other fall shows started up this week, it makes sense to wonder about the same thing here.

Unfortunately, other shows coming back does not necessarily mean this one is, and signs point to us having to wait at least a little while longer to get Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast back. The plan remains to bring it back on October 18 — why so late? Well, we tend to think that the strategy for the network here is to give you new installments with fewer interruptions during the late fall / winter months, and take advantage of a timeframe in which a lot of viewers are home and eager to watch.

Now, if you are still eager for more news on what lies ahead, we’re happy to provide at least some crumbs! If you haven’t seen the synopsis below, it serves to set the stage:

“What the Bride Said” – In the midst of Gabriela and Diego’s wedding, a helicopter crash ignites chaos and the team immediately jumps into action to stop fires and help victims, on the third season premiere of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, a lot of the previews that we’ve seen so far seem to strongly suggest that there’s going to be a ton of action almost right away. However, at the same time no preview has told us whether Gabriela is actually going to get married or not. She could on the other side of everything that is ahead. Or, she may realize through all of this drama that there are other ideas she has for her future.

