Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Series finale

As we get ourselves prepared to see Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 10 on Starz next week, have the tissues nearby. This is the series finale. By virtue of that, you have to assume that there are going to be a lot of emotional moments.

It’s crazy to even say this given what we’ve already seen in episode 9: Monet is gone. For the first time, this show has genuinely felt like it’s entered the endgame now. A major power player is off the board and yet, more remain. Noma is still out there, and Brayden warns Tariq in the preview that she is coming for them. That’s without even mentioning Carter, who is firmly now in pure supervillain mode.

What makes this finale so important for Tariq now is that it’s really just about survival. This is not him building an empire or taking the city by storm; he’s just back into a corner. Kudos to the show for not trying to mimic the end of the original show, and giving these characters a totally different set of stakes to face.

Now, we 100% know that this finale marks an ending. However, is it the ending? That’s a totally different thing to wonder about. Joseph Sikora has hinted that there could be more for Tommy Egan following Power Book IV: Force coming to a close, so easily there could also be more for some of these characters as well. That all depends on who survives. We know that Tariq has not always been the most popular character within this universe, but it has been so incredibly fun to watch his journey grow and expand over time.

Now, let’s hope that this finale lives up to everything we want; if this does turn out to be the end for these characters, it better be one we don’t forget.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost right now, including more info on tonight

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 10?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







