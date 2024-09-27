Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, final five?

Who won the final five Head of Household Competition in the Big Brother 26 house? This is a pretty interesting and pivotal one for the season.

After all, consider some of the following here: Whoever wins this cannot play in the final four HoH, which means they only have one chance to save themselves in the most important eviction of the season. It’s not always the best one to win, but at this point in the game, safety matters greatly. Chelsie, who was in power for the Double, is not eligible to compete — we do wonder if winning three HoHs at this point is going to make her into a big threat or not.

Anyhow, we do anticipate that this is the point in the game where everything should get so much trickier, at least in theory. However, this is an instance where we have a lot of people who are not super interested in playing their own game. Hence, the fact that Kimo and Rubina could have tried to make a big move to get Makensy out tonight, but they really did not even bother.

