Big Brother 26 spoilers: Live Double Eviction updates!

Tonight is one of the most important nights of all Big Brother 26 — it is Double Eviction night! There is a lot of fun stuff ahead.

Now, the first thing to remember here is that Leah was evicted first and, going into the night, this was expected. Meanwhile, at the same time, we anticipated that we were going to see Makensy or Angela be the next target. A lot of that would depend on who won HoH, especially when you consider the fact that Makensy was not eligible to even compete. Kimo and Rubina have shown little interest in playing this game hard, or doing anything that Chelsie does not want to do.

Of course, this can be a fluid game, so don’t be surprised if there are at least a few surprises. We’ll have more updates coming.

Head of Household – This came down to a showdown between Angela and Chelsie in the tiebreaker, but Angela way overshot it and as a result, we ended up seeing a situation where Chelsie won her third HoH power within the game.

Nominations – To the surprise of no one, she chooses to put up Kimo and Angela.

Power of Veto – Kimo won it! From there, he used it and of course, Rubina was the replacement nominee.

Who was evicted? – Unfortunately, this marks the end of Angela Murray’s time on the show. Obviously, Angela was the sort of player who was polarizing — she was a lot for pretty much the entire season. Yet, there is one thing we can say with confidence: She was incredibly entertaining and one of the most memorable players we’ve had to the show in quite some time. We do tend to think that she will be turning up again in the reality TV world at some point in the future.

Related – Get some more news on Big Brother 26 updates, including the first eviction tonight with Leah

What were you most excited to see on the Double Eviction tonight on Big Brother 26?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







